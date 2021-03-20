Police: Haverhill neighbors' dispute over electricity escalates into knife assault

Mar. 20—HAVERHILL — A local man told police that when a fellow tenant in their building accused him of stealing electricity, a fight ensued involving a knife.

Police charged Ramon Luis Fernandez-Alejandro, 43, of 54 Wilson St., Unit 1, with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Fernandez-Alejandro was arraigned on the charge March 16 in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Mary McCabe released him on personal recognizance and ordered him to have no contact with the victim. The judge scheduled a pretrial hearing for April 27.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, on March 15 at 8:47 p.m. police were dispatched to a duplex at 52-54 Wilson St. for a report of a disturbance.

Gilberto Cintron, 37, of 54 Wilson St. told police he lives in the building's basement apartment. While visiting his landlord in the second-floor unit, Cintron somehow overheard Fernandez-Alejandro and his wife talking about how Cintron was stealing electricity from them, according to police. Cintron told police he overheard the couple saying a space heater in his apartment was hooked up to the electricity for their first-floor apartment, according to a police report.

Cintron told police he went into a common hallway and knocked on the door to the couple's apartment to ask about the accusation, and a fight ensued, the report said.

According to the report, Cintron said Fernandez-Alejandro swung at him with a closed fist but missed, and then they began trading punches. Cintron may have suffered a broken thumb, according to the police report.

Cintron told police that Fernandez-Alejandro went into his apartment and brought out a kitchen knife, the report said. Cintron said Fernandez-Alejandro came at him with the knife and followed him upstairs to the second floor, but Fernandez-Alejandro's wife was holding him back on the stairs, the report said.

Cintron told police he then went into his landlord's second-floor apartment and locked the door, according to the report.

The police report said Fernandez-Alejandro denied using a knife and told officers the altercation involved only a shoving match.

After speaking with witnesses, officers arrested Fernandez-Alejandro, the police report said. After he was booked at the police station, he posted $40 bail and was released, the report said.