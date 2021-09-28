Police: Haverhill teen driving stolen car nearly hit pedestrians

Sep. 28—BRENTWOOD — Police say a Haverhill teen was driving a stolen car when he led New Hampshire officers on a chase, forced other cars off the road and nearly hit a group of people walking together.

Xavier Laubner, 18, is now indicted for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

A police report written by Atkinson Officer Marc Melia also accuses Laubner of intentionally contributing to delinquency, resisting arrest, conduct after an accident and criminal mischief.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on May 27, Melia said he was parked at the Pentucket Baptist Church watching traffic when he saw a gray Chevy Suburban pull out of Bryant Woods Road.

The driver, later identified as Laubner, sped up and screeched the car's tires, according to Melia's report.

After activating the emergency lights on his cruiser and attempting to stop the driver, Melia said the car sped up erratically — crossing the solid double yellow line and passing other cars from the left side.

Multiple cars were forced to pull off the road, according to Melia.

Laubner then headed down Academy Avenue, where the Police Department is located. Melia said Cpl. Steven McPherson was able to pull behind the Suburban and run the license plate through a police database.

Police say the car was reported stolen that morning out of Methuen.

Melia went on to write in his report, "The vehicle passed Leroy Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue at a high rate of speed and narrowly missed a group of people that were walking on Academy Avenue."

At the end of Academy Avenue, Laubner is accused of taking a wide left turn through a stop sign, forcing yet another car off the road.

Laubner headed south on Main Street at about 60 mph, Melia said, crossing a double yellow line once again and into oncoming traffic.

The chase ended only when Laubner merged onto Stage Road and hit a rock wall at address No. 4, according to police.

Melia reported three men got out of the car and ran off. He wrote in paperwork that one of them was later identified as a 15-year-old.

Plaistow and Hampstead police are credited with assisting Atkinson in setting up a perimeter and deploying a K-9 unit.

Laubner was seen coming out of a backyard on Rocking Chair Lane, where he was taken into police custody without further incident, Melia said.

A hearing in Rockingham Superior Court is scheduled for Oct. 5.