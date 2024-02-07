Police search home of doctor charged with alleged poisoning

Police have searched the home of a doctor charged with attempted murder following an alleged poisoning.

Thomas Kwan, 52, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, was arrested following a report of a suspected poisoning, said to have taken place in Newcastle.

The alleged victim is a man in his 70s, and not a patient of the doctor.

Kwan is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, forensic searches are taking place at a property in Ingleby Barwick.

On Tuesday evening, a Northumbria Police spokesman said: “As part of an ongoing investigation, an address in the Ingleby Barwick area of Stockton was being searched.

“This led to the discovery of unknown substances and, as a precaution, officers are conducting further checks at the property.

“There is believed to be no wider risk to the public and inquiries are ongoing.”

Emergency sevices at the propety in Stockton - Terry Blackburn/Backgrid

A neighbour said emergency services had erected three tents on the residential road on Tuesday night following the incident.

One resident said: “Police knocked on the door and said they had located an unknown substance inside the property. There has been a policeman standing in the front garden all night and all day.

“There is a small tent, a big tent and then one out the back in the garden.”

Cleveland Police, which is supporting the investigation, said there would be an increased police presence “as officers who are experts in handling substances visit the property”.

A spokesman said: “The public should be reassured there is no risk to the community’s safety.”

John Buck, an Ingleby Barwick resident, told the BBC: “It’s a shock to see something like this happening right on your doorstep.They’ve got the green chemical suits on, something serious is going on.”

Tents are erected in a garden as police investigate 'unknown substances' - Terry Blackburn/Backgrid

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said specialist paramedics were on standby. “We are supporting our police colleagues as part of an ongoing investigation at an address in the Ingleby Barwick area of Stockton,” the spokesman said.

“We have dispatched two resources from our hazardous area response team to be available on standby if required.”

Hazardous area response teams are deployed to high risk and complex emergency situations.

