Police heard gunfire in the middle of the night, find man shot in Charlotte. He died.

Officers heard gunshots and found a man with life-threatening injuries in a Charlotte apartment early Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Medic arrived and pronounced the man dead, according to a CMPD news release.

Police said they heard the gunshots around 3:30 a.m. and found several casings in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Hillgrove Lane.

The apartments are off Steele Creek Road, north of Westinghouse Boulevard, in southwest Charlotte.

CMPD hasn’t said if police have a suspect or know what prompted the shooting.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477, or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers line, 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.