Police heard gunshot in Charlotte hotel room, found and treated victim who later died

Police on an unrelated call for service heard a gunshot in a Charlotte hotel room early Saturday and found and treated a victim who later died at a hospital..

The man was shot about 12:45 a.m. at a hotel in the 5800 block of Westpark Drive in Steele Creek, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Public records identify the hotel as a Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham.

“Homicide Detectives are speaking with all parties involved and are not looking for any additional suspects at this time,” according to the release.

Police haven’t said if they have a suspect in custody or if they know what prompted the shooting.

CMPD urges anyone with information to call homicide unit Detective Brandon Sinnott at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.