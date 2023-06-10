Police heard gunshot responding to uptown Charlotte disturbance; man shot has died.

A man shot in uptown Charlotte Thursday died at a hospital, and police said they had a person in custody even before they found the 26-year-old victim.

Police found Martell Lavelle Davis with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of North Brevard Street just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Davis was pronounced dead at the hospital Friday, police said.

Officers happened to be in the area when they were flagged down about a disturbance, heard a gunshot and saw a man with a firearm running away, CMPD said.

Officers took the man into custody without incident, then found a man, later identified as Davis, who’d been shot.

Police arrested 35-year-old Brandon Carteea Allen, who was initially charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the Intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

After Davis died, the charges were changed to first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Police haven’t said what they believe prompted the shooting or whether Davis and Allen knew each other.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.