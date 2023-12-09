Police heard gunshots, found a man hit by bullets in Charlotte Saturday. He has died.

Police heard gunshots while on patrol and found a man hit by bullets near a Charlotte street early Saturday.

Medics treated the man and took him to a hospital, where he died, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police haven’t released the man’s name or said if they have anyone in custody. Officers also haven’t said if they know what prompted the shooting.

Police were in the 2200 block of Camp Greene Street when shots rang out in the area just after 4 a.m. and officers went to the scene, CMPD officials said.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600, Or leave an anonymous message at Charlotte Crime Stoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.