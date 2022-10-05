One person arrested after hours-long police presence outside Kaukauna home

A heavy police presence, including multiple jurisdictions and a SWAT team, is outside a Frances Street duplex Tuesday night.

KAUKAUNA - The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group - Drug Unit said it arrested a person as part of an investigation that led to a heavy police response Tuesday afternoon and night at a Frances Street duplex.

Law enforcement from numerous agencies — including a SWAT team, the MEG unit, the Kaukauna Police Department, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office and the Appleton Police Department — were outside the residence in the 600 block of Frances Street. The location is just south of County CE near the intersection with Fieldcrest Drive.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office was called to a Frances Street address at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday to assist the Kaukauna Police Department, according to the sheriff's office incident summary report. The MEG unit announced the arrest in a news release at 11:06 p.m.

According to the MEG unit, as police arrived at a Frances Street home to conduct a search, the suspect was believed to have fled the home and was later located and arrested at a neighboring home. No other details about the incident, including what occurred during the hours-long police presence, were released.

The MEG unit is a multijurisdictional drug task force comprised of investigators from 15 law enforcement agencies in Outagamie, Winnebago, Calumet and Fond du Lac counties. It's led by an agent from the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.

MORE: Neenah police organize collection of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims in south Florida

MORE: How race affects social media efforts to find missing kids

A heavy police presence has been outside a Frances Street duplex in Kaukauna for much of Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: One person arrested after long police presence outside Kaukauna home