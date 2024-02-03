Police helicopter circling downtown Palm Springs warns people to stay inside. What we know

A helicopter circling downtown Palm Springs is warning residents and visitors in a neighborhood near Desert Regional Medical Center to stay inside around 1:15 Saturday as police search for a wanted person on the run.

Palm Springs Police Lt. Gustavo Araiza said his department and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department are assisting the Cathedral City Police Department with the incident, but could not provide more information.

The announcement, delivered by bullhorn from the helicopter, said law enforcement is searching for the suspect, who was described as a man last seen wearing a grey tank top and black shorts.

This is a developing story.

