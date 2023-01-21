Police: Helicopter helps track 8-time convicted felon in north Spokane chase

Jan. 20—The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit and Spokane police combined to track and capture a man in a high-speed pursuit Thursday night in north Spokane.

Shortly before 8 p.m., officers saw a truck speeding and erratically changing lanes in the area of North Nevada Street near East Queen Avenue, Spokane police said in a news release. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, 25-year-old Brendan R. Pierce, sped off, police said.

A Spokane Regional Air Support Unit helicopter, which was on a scheduled flight at the time, located the vehicle, followed it and guided police to the truck.

The helicopter tracked the truck for more than 10 minutes while communicating with police in the area about the location. After allegedly driving down side streets and alleyways, Pierce stopped and exited the truck in the 2000 block of Fairview Avenue. The helicopter kept an eye on Pierce and led officers into the area.

Officers instructed the suspect to stop resisting arrest, but police said he ran, throwing evidence over a fence and attempting to climb the fence to escape police. After a struggle, officers arrested Pierce.

Pierce was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of DUI, two counts of attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended license, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Pierce is an eight-time felon with prior convictions of unlawful possession of a firearm, attempting to elude, assault, robbery and theft, officers said.

Pierce was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday and is set for an arraignment Jan. 31. Pierce was listed in the Spokane County Jail roster Friday night with a $75,000 bond.

Video of the pursuit can be seen here: youtu.be/YSylZMXp1k8.