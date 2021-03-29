Police need help finding teen with autism who went missing near Frost Museum

Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday near the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami.

Sachin Konar, who has autism, was last seen wearing a Real Madrid jersey and gray sweatpants in the vicinity of 1101 Biscayne Boulevard, according to City of Miami Police. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Miami authorities put out a flier Sunday asking that anyone with information call their detectives at 305-603-6300 or Crime Stoppers of Miami at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).