Police: Help identify Farmers and Merchants Bank robbery suspect

The West Carrollton Police Department is asking the public to help them identify the suspect in Thursday’s robbery at Farmers and Merchants Bank.

Police were called to the bank on the 3200 block of West Alex Bell Road at 3:48 p.m., a spokesperson from the police department said.

The suspect was dressed in all-black clothing -- pants, a shirt or jacket, a hat and sunglasses. He was also wearing a mask. The suspect is described as a male, 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 10, approximately 150 to 160 pounds.

The suspect passed a note to the employee at Farmers and Merchant Bank demanding money and displayed a handgun.

The employee followed the suspect’s demands. The suspect left the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

No one was injured, police said.

If you have any information that can help police call 937-859-3688. You can also Miami Valley Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 937-222-7867 or visit their website.

