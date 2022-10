Tulsa Police are asking for your help identifying a lost child. Police located the lost child in the area of 6100 S Peoria. A resident located the child walking along Peoria and called the police.

The child appears to be approximately 2 years of age wearing a red shirt and diaper. He is nonverbal.

Officers are looking through the neighborhood for where this child came from but if you have any information you’re asked to call the police.