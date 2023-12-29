Police need your help identifying person in surveillance video in San Antonio murders | CW39 HOUSTON

Just released by San Antonio Police. Surveillance footage of a person allegedly involved it two murders, killing a full term pregnant mother and her boyfriend. Police are trying to figure out the identity of the person you can see getting out of the Chevy Silverado, next to the couple's vehicle the victims were later found in. You can also see what appear to be the same person later getting out of the couple's Kia and returning to the Chevy truck. If you recognize that person or the truck they're driving, please contact San Antonio police right away.

