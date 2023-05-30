Police need help identifying three more people ‘involved’ in Hollywood Beach shooting

Police on Tuesday are asking for the public’s help to identify three more suspects “involved” in the Hollywood Beach mass shooting that left four children and six adults injured on Memorial Day.

Two people are locked up on gun charges in connection to the shooting, although detectives haven’t identified them as the shooters. Investigators also recovered five guns of which two were stolen from Miami-Dade County and Texas respectively, Hollywood police said Tuesday morning in a news release.

Authorities didn’t immediately name the people arrested nor what specific charges they are facing. The injured are as young as 1 and as old as 65, police said.

Hollywood Police Cars sit parked off Connecticut and North Broadwalk near Charnow Park after police responded to reports of multiple people shot during Memorial Day weekend at Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Investigators on Tuesday released video surveillance and blurry stills of the security footage in hopes to identify three people who they believe are involved in the shooting.

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023 police officers, tourists and locals mingle on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk the day after a mass shooting left nine people injured.

Detectives didn’t give descriptions of the trio nor did they specify how they are involved in the shooting.

Police say these three individuals captured on security footage are believed to be involved in the shooting that injured nine people in Hollywood Beach on May 29, 2023.

Anyone has information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567. Tipsters can e-mail or text any video or photos they may have to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given anonymously to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or browardcrimestoppers.org.