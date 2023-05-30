Police need help identifying three more people ‘involved’ in Hollywood Beach shooting
Police on Tuesday are asking for the public’s help to identify three more suspects “involved” in the Hollywood Beach mass shooting that left four children and six adults injured on Memorial Day.
Two people are locked up on gun charges in connection to the shooting, although detectives haven’t identified them as the shooters. Investigators also recovered five guns of which two were stolen from Miami-Dade County and Texas respectively, Hollywood police said Tuesday morning in a news release.
Authorities didn’t immediately name the people arrested nor what specific charges they are facing. The injured are as young as 1 and as old as 65, police said.
Investigators on Tuesday released video surveillance and blurry stills of the security footage in hopes to identify three people who they believe are involved in the shooting.
Detectives didn’t give descriptions of the trio nor did they specify how they are involved in the shooting.
Anyone has information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567. Tipsters can e-mail or text any video or photos they may have to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given anonymously to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or browardcrimestoppers.org.