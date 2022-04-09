Police need help locating man who allegedly tried to kidnap child in Gwinnett County

The search is on for a man police say tried to kidnap and molest a child at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

The Gwinnett Police Department is trying to locate David Ruiz, 62, who is accused of attempted kidnapping and child molestation at the Colonial Place Apartments in Norcross, Georgia The complex is located on East National Circle just between Graves Road and South Norcross Tucker Road.

Police received a call just before 5 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 about the attempted crime. Ruiz was driving a Mercedes Sprinter van with Georgia tag TCN5467. Police say Ruiz had the child follow him to a stairwell, away from others, and then tried to persuade the child to get into the van.

Gwinnett detectives are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts or witnesses to please come forward. If you have any information and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestopersATL.com.

