Police need help locating missing 16-year-old out of Duxbury

Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager out of Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Nathan “Lou” Brown, 16, was last seen Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the Duxbury Library.

Brown may have taken a Gatra bus to Kingston or Plymouth, but no reason as to why, police said.

Police urge anyone with information to call 781-934-5656.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

