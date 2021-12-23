Police need help locating person of interest

Dec. 22—Athens Police are searching for a person of interest related to a reported robbery at the GameStop on Highway 72 Tuesday night. At approximately 8:50 p.m. the police department received a call of a robbery at GameStop. Upon arrival, APD officers were told a black male armed with a small revolver and wearing a red sweatshirt with a hood, blue and white pants with a red belt had robbed the store.

The clerk told officers she was instructed by the man to move. He then pushed her and took the cash drawer and several Nintendo switch game cases before running from the store. No one was injured in the robbery. If anyone recognizes this person, they are asked to call the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.