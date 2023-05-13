Police: Help needed in search for six missing siblings from Haverhill, parents uncooperative

State and local police are turning to the public for help tracking down six young siblings.

Investigators have been looking for the six missing Haverhill kids after responding to their house for a report of child abuse on May 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Haverhill police received a call from a child inside the house saying that her mother and stepfather abused her and her six siblings.

The location of the six youngest children is not currently known but investigators believe they may be in the Randolph area.

MSP says the parents have been uncooperative in the search for the kids.

The six missing kids are as follows:

Omnisty Great, male, 7 months;

Cyper Great, male, 11 months;

Cyphaya Great, female, 3-years-old ;

Journea Great, female, 5-years-old;

Odyessea Great, female, 6-years-old;

Jatari Baker-Wooden, male, 9-years-old.

Anyone with information about the family or the children is asked to contact Haverhill Police Detective Conor Clark at 978-722-1566.

