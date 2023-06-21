Police Help Stop Classic Car After Brakes Fail

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

What a scary situation!

It’s the kind of situation we all secretly dread: driving in our hobby car when suddenly we realize there’s absolutely zero brake pressure. That’s exactly what a woman was facing in Fontana, California recently as she was driving in her 1947 Chevy Suburban.

Learn which Ferraris have been recalled for a brakes issue here.

Fox 11 Los Angeles played the woman’s desperate call to 911 for help as she explains she’s running red lights and can’t figure out what to do to stop her vehicle. We can imagine she was panicking, not thinking straight, and was in need of serious help before she got into an accident.

Thankfully, an officer was in the area and dispatch gave him the location of the runaway classic car. Using the rear bumper on his squad vehicle, he was able to slowly brake, pushing on the front bumper of the Suburban until both came to a complete stop.

This is a great reminder to everyone bringing your classic out of winter storage to check everything over thoroughly before you even take it out for a quick spin around the neighborhood. This involves checking all the fluids, hose connections, wiring, etc. After all, little critters can chew things apart as your classic sits, so looking over everything isn’t being too extreme.

We see stories like this at the beginning of every summer. While we don’t know for sure if this Suburban just got out of storage for the warmer weather, we wouldn’t be shocked at all to learn that’s the case. And while this situation had a happy ending, we’ve seen plenty more than ended in a fatal accident or with a classic car going up in smoke.

Thankfully, in this situation nobody got hurt and the Chevy seemed to only suffer a little bit of damage to its front bumper.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.