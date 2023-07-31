Police help stop kidnapping in North Austin, reunite child with her family

Austin police helped stop the kidnapping of a child last week in North Austin, according to a Facebook post from Chief Joseph Chacon.

Officers responded to a call from a store in the 8000 block of Shoal Creek Boulevard on July 25 after a child told a store employee that she had been kidnapped and the kidnappers were still in the store, Chacon said. A search on Google Maps shows this location is a Lowe's home improvement store.

Police arrested one person and charges are pending on the others, Chacon said.

Austin police officers Cody Carr and Callie Wolfe were the first on the scene and located multiple suspects inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Carr and Wolfe initiated a traffic stop and detained the suspects, the post said.

The two officers requested backup, which is when officers Rachel Stahlke and Julian Vasquez showed up. Vasquez and Wolfe then went inside the store and found the last suspect. Another officer, Omer Ahmad, also arrived at the scene and helped detain the suspects, Chacon said.

"These five officers' swift response, situational awareness, and excellent communication stopped a kidnapping attempt, captured the perpetrators, and safely reunited a child with her family," Chacon said.

