Police need help with unsolved murder of Puna man, 76

Nov. 15—Hawaii County police need help with any tips from the public on the July 2021 unsolved murder of Michael Rosenbaum, who was shot and his body apparently dumped in lower Puna.

Fishermen discovered the Pahoa man's body July 31, 2021, below the sea cliffs at MacKenzie State Recreation Area in lower Puna.

Rosenbaum had been reported missing July 24, 2021, and was last seen alive July 22, 2021, in Pahoa Town.

Detectives have classified the death as a second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at 808-961-2378 or email him at jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tipsters may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.