Police help woman get stolen airpods and laptop back after she tracks them to Bothell

According to the Bothell Police Department, the woman called police on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. saying her devices were stolen from her parked car.

After reporting the crime, she started tracking her devices’ locations. The app showed her laptop and airpods had been on the move for several hours.

Police said she was able to pinpoint a location several miles away from her, in Canyon Park.

The woman drove to Bothell and briefly considered handling the situation on her own. But after thinking about it, Bothell police said she took a “much safer, smarter route” and called them.

The BPD said officers met with her and got information. Officers then spoke to a man in the 22200 block of 2nd Avenue West who handed over both devices right away. Officers said the man told them the items had been left at his workplace and he had no idea they were stolen.

Police were able to reunite the woman with her laptop and airpods. The woman told police she just wanted her possessions back and did not want them to pursue it any further.

