Police helping patrol after Kentucky tornadoes kill man who shot at them

Police officers providing security after deadly tornadoes in Mayfield shot and killed a man who shot at them, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. Wedesday as officers from the Frankfort Police Department who were in Mayfield to help local police in the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornadoes patrolled the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds, according to a news release.

A man with a gun approached the officers and fired several shots in their direction, and they fired back, hitting the man.

He was pronounced dead at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield. Police did not release his name Wednesday.