Police: Hempfield man beat woman, stole her car after she refused to take him to work

Mar. 20—A woman was hospitalized Friday after state police said a Hempfield man beat her, according to court papers.

Troopers said the woman had three broken teeth and severe injuries to her mouth and face. Richard J. Lantzy, 22, was being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison in connection with the attack.

The woman reported being assaulted about 10 a.m. in Lantzy's apartment after she refused to take him to work, according to court papers. She told police Lantzy choked her, hit her in the head and face, threatened to kill her and refused to let her leave the apartment without him, according to court papers.

When the pair left the apartment with another person, the woman told investigators she was able to escape to a nearby restaurant on Route 30 to get help. Police met up with her at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, according to court papers.

Lantzy is accused of taking the woman's car and driving it to Hunker, where authorities arrested him.

He is charged with aggravated assault, theft, strangulation and related offenses. He was denied bail because he was deemed a danger to others and a flight risk, according to online court records. Lantzy did not have an attorney listed. A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday before District Judge Mark Mansour.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .