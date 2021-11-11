Police: Hempfield man jailed without bond after domestic altercation

Nov. 11—A 37-year-old Hempfield man is in the county prison without bail after state police charged him with assaulting a woman and two children during a domestic altercation early Thursday.

Justin R. Worthy had to be forcibly taken into custody during the 4:45 a.m. incident at his home on the 2500 block of Radebaugh Road in Grapeville, troopers said.

Trooper Nathan Ellwood said that when police arrived to investigate a report of a domestic altercation inside the house, Worthy refused to cooperate and retreated into a room, where he reached for a pocketknife on the floor and kicked troopers as they attempted to put him in handcuffs.

Worthy was intoxicated, troopers said.

A woman at the residence had a swollen eye and the right side of her face was injured after she said she was repeatedly struck by Worthy. She also injured her thumb in the altercation. She eventually barricaded herself and her children, ages 2 and 4 years old, in a bedroom and was able to telephone for assistance.

Troopers said they had to use pepper spray subdue Worthy and he continued to resist arrest as they took him to the patrol vehicle. Worthy was taken to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg for treatment of a minor injury and he continued to yell and scream at police while being treated.

Worthy was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, resisting arrest and simple assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

According to online dockets, Worthy has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania.

Citing safety concerns, Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak denied bond for Worthy pending a preliminary hearing Nov. 18.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .