Police: Hempfield woman stole money while working at Citizen's Bank

Jul. 21—A Hempfield woman was arrested Friday on police accusations that she stole $3,300 from a bank where she worked, according to court papers.

Rachel A. Bates, 25, is free on $10,000 unsecured bail on felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property.

An investigator from Citizen's Bank contacted Westmoreland County detectives on June 28 and provided copies of transactions completed by Bates in March and April from a branch inside a Hempfield grocery store, according to court papers. A routine audit of Bates' cashier drawer in April indicated money was missing.

Authorities said Bates processed transactions once for customers on seven occasions, then re-processed each transaction and pocketed the cash, amounting to several hundred dollars each time. Bank officials provided detectives with surveillance that showed Bates making the duplicate transactions, according to court papers.

She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. An Aug. 1 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .