Police: Henry County dad fled from officers with baby in vehicle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Police say when a Henry County father led officers on a vehicle chase, his 1-year-old son was a passenger in his pickup truck.

Gary Dean Smith Jr., 43, of Lewisville, was charged this week in Henry Circuit Court 2 with neglect of a dependent, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended.

A New Castle police officer reported that when he was following Smith's Chevrolet pickup truck on A Avenue on the evening of Aug. 5, he noted the vehicle's license plate was expired.

When the officer activated his car's emergency lights in a bid to pull the truck over, Smith allegedly fled, albeit at "normal speeds." He also reportedly came to a full stop at stop signs when the pursuit was under way.

After two other police vehicles became involved in the pursuit, Smith pulled down an alley, between the 1500 blocks of 20th and 21st streets, and stopped.

More:Indiana appeals court upholds Dunkirk man's sentence in woman's slaying

It was only after the traffic stop, and Smith's arrest, that authorities realized his son was on the truck's front seat.

According to an affidavit, Smith told officers he had fled "because he knew he had a suspended license and also knew he would get in trouble for not having his son secured in a car seat."

The toddler was released to the care of his maternal grandmother. Officials with the Indiana Department of Child Services were contacted about the incident.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Smith continued to be held in the Henry County jail on Thursday under a $14,000 cash bond and a $1,000 cash bond.

The neglect and resisting charges filed against him are Level 6 felonies, each carrying up to 30 months in prison. Smith has received a Nov. 21 trial date in Circuit Court 2.

According to court records, the Lewisville man has been convicted of attempted theft, driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and theft,

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police: Henry County dad fled from officers with baby in vehicle