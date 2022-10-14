Police say high-risk sex offender is living in Grand Forks

Oct. 13—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department sent a press release on Thursday, Oct. 13, alerting the community of a sex offender living in Grand Forks.

Dakota Wayne Christianson, 29, is registered as a "Level III," or high-risk, sex offender. According to the release, Christianson is living at 1702 22nd Ave. South No. 101 in Grand Forks.

Christianson pleaded guilty to the Class A felony of gross sexual imposition in 2012. At the time, Christianson was 18 and the victim was 12. Christianson was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 15 suspended, followed by five years of probation.

Christianson had his probation revoked twice and was convicted of failure to register as a sexual offender, a Class C felony, in both 2020 and 2021

At present, there are 110 offenders registered with the GFPD who either live, work or attend school in Grand Forks. Of the 110 offenders, 11 are classified as high risk.

High-risk offenders are contacted by law enforcement at least monthly in order to verify their status.

The public can access information about high-risk offenders at

www.sexoffender.nd.gov

, which lists all registered offenders in the state.

The press release encourages members of the public who have questions about the Offender Tracking and Verification Program (OTVP) or information about unregistered offenders to contact Cpl. Hank Becker at the GFPD Specialized Resource Bureau by phone at 701-787-8083, or by email at hbecker@grandforksgov.com.