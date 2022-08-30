Police: High-speed pursuit ends on go-kart track at EC amusement center

Aug. 30—EAU CLAIRE — A Milwaukee man led local authorities on a high-speed pursuit Thursday night on Interstate 94 that exceeded 120 mph, police said.

The pursuit ended when the man crashed his vehicle into a sign on I-94 and landed on the go-kart track at the Action City amusement center in Eau Claire, police said.

Me L. Htoo, 22, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $100,000 cash bail was set for Htoo. He returns to court Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

The State Patrol was engaged in a vehicle pursuit with Htoo at about 10 p.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes on I-94 in Dunn County.

Htoo was driving without his headlights and was reaching speeds of 120 mph. The vehicle had been pursued from the Minnesota border.

An Eau Claire police officer attempted to deploy stop sticks in Eau Claire County but was unable to do so before Htoo passed him at high speeds with no headlights.

Stop sticks were placed by another officer near the Highway 93 exit.

Htoo swerved and did not hit the stop sticks. Htoo continued east on I-94 at speeds now exceeding 120 mph.

Htoo at one point swerved onto the shoulder to avoid rear ending a semi.

Htoo then lost control and crashed into the Highway 93 exit sign, sheering off the metal frame.

Htoo's vehicle then left the interstate, traveled 80 to 100 yards and came to rest in the Action City go-kart track.

Htoo got out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot through the parking lots for Action City and the Metropolis Hotel.

With the help of a K-9 unit, Htoo was apprehended by officers.

Methamphetamine and a meth pipe were found after Htoo's vehicle was searched.

If convicted of the felony charges, Htoo could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.