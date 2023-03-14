Police: Highly intoxicated mother found locked outside home

MUNCIE, Ind. — City police said a highly intoxicated Muncie mother was arrested after she was found locked outside her home as her four children slept inside.

Jasmine Vonay Cox, 34, was preliminarily charged with four counts of neglect of a dependent.

City officers were sent to Cox's South Hackley Street home about 5 a.m. Saturday after dispatchers were told a person was outside "banging on something" and screaming, "Let me in!"

Cox was found outside the house striking a window and yelling, an officer reported.

She was "adamant she could not find her keys or cellphone," according to an affidavit.

The Muncie woman's keys were found near her vehicle parked outside the home, along with a bottle of tequila.

Cox "mentioned multiple times she had been drinking," an officer wrote, and a breath test measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.249. In Indiana, a motorist is considered intoxicated with a BAC of 0.08 or higher.

The mother said she had briefly left her home to go to a convenience store. A witness reported hearing screaming outside beginning about 4 a.m.

With Cox's permission, officers used the key to enter her home, and found her four children — ranging in age from eight years to six months — "safe and sleeping."

Officials with the Indiana Department of Child Services were called to the scene, and left the children in the care of a grandparent.

Cox continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $20,000 bond.

The Muncie woman last May was convicted of driving while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent in Delaware Circuit Court 4.

In other crime news:

Child porn: A Parker City man was arrested after he allegedly admitted exchanging nude photos with a juvenile.

Bryan Wayne Pittman, 36, was preliminarily charged with possession of child pornography, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and possession of paraphernalia.

"Several other witnesses said they were aware of the nude photographs of (the juvenile) on Bryan's phone," a Delaware County sheriff's deputy wrote.

Arrested Friday, Pittman continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $10,000 bond.

