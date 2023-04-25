Police say Hilton Head woman, armed with a gun, stole neighbor’s iPhone

Woman accused of taking an iPhone from a neighbor while armed with a gun at a Hilton Head apartment complex turned herself in to police Monday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Malaisha Latreece Young, 22, of Hilton Head, was charged with armed robbery, a felony, jail records show.

The robbery, reported earlier this month, happened before March 16, said Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The woman who was robbed reported that she had been walking through the breezeway at Hilton Head Gardens apartments on Southwood Park Drive when she was approached by a neighbor, identified as Young, and another woman. Both were armed, Viens said. The woman said Young demanded her phone and the passcode, which she handed over.

The woman told police she had been too scared at first to call deputies.

No injuries were reported.

The second armed woman has not been identified as of Tuesday.

Young was released on bond Tuesday from the Beaufort County Detention Center.