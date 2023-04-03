Police say Hilton Head woman ran over man twice during road-rage incident on U.S. 278

A weekend dispute over cross-island traffic put one man in the hospital and a Hilton Head woman behind bars after she allegedly ran over the man in a nearby parking lot, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tysha Shailayah Brown, 25, of Hilton Head, was charged Saturday afternoon with attempted murder, jail records show.

Morning backups on Cross Island Parkway just after 7 a.m. Saturday incited a disagreement between the two drivers, who both pulled into a nearby Burger King parking lot. When the victim got out of his car and approached Brown, she ran the man over before putting the vehicle in reverse and backing over him again, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

As Brown left the scene, first responders took the victim to the hospital, where he was treated for fractures in his legs. Police reviewed security footage and a witness statement, both of which matched the victim’s story, Viens said.

Brown returned to the parking lot and was arrested several hours later. Because the accident appeared to be intentional, Viens said, police charged the woman with attempted murder, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The identity or age of the male driver was not released.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Brown was still in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center. Her bond has not yet been set.

