Belmont police search for driver after hit-and-run leaves woman dead, husband hurt

A husband said his wife was killed when a truck ran off the road and hit them while walking in Belmont Saturday night, police said.

The Belmont Police Department said a truck heading west on Catawba Street veered off to the right side of the road and collided with a man and woman at around 9:30 p.m. The two were walking west in the bike lane when they were hit, authorities said.

Christian Beaty, 22, died at the scene, police said. Her husband, Sean, was treated for minor injuries.

Sean said the truck’s mirror knocked him down, before the truck hit his wife. According to police, the driver of the truck then left the scene.

Beaty’s stepfather said he tried to perform CPR on her, but that her injuries were too severe.

Sean said the couple has been making plans for a vacation next year to make up for the honeymoon they didn’t get to go on three years ago. Sean said half of him is gone now in the most tragic way.

“There was no break lights. There was no remorse. It just peeled out as fast as it came in,” he said.

Her family is now now pleading for help. They said there was no way the driver could have hit both of them without realizing it.

“I want justice for my sister. I want to be able to see her again, to hug her again, but someone took that away from me,” Beaty’s sister Caitlyn Young said.

Police described the truck as a dark-colored pickup with large tires.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Officer Alejandro Valverde at 704-825-3792.

