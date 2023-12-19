Police: Hit-and-run victim in critical condition

Dec. 18—VALDOSTA — The victim of a Monday hit-and-run incident is in critical condition in the hospital, police said.

Around 12:05 a.m., police headed to the 100 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after an E911 caller said someone was lying in the road unresponsive, a Valdosta Police Department report stated.

Officers found a 25-year-old man in the road and began to give first aid. EMTs took the man to South Georgia Medical Center.

Evidence showed the man had been hit by a car, and the suspected offender vehicle was found abandoned between two houses, the statement said. The car was seized and taken to a local crime lab for analysis.

Members of the police department's Traffic Unit, Persons Crime Unit and crime scene personnel are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.