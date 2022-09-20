Police: Hit-and-run victim dragged several miles after crash in SC

A victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina was dragged for several miles, police said.

The victim was the driver in a one-car crash early Saturday in Florence and was 3 miles away from the crash site, investigators said.

A passenger in the car told officers who responded to the crash that the driver has disappeared. About 15 minutes later, police received a call about an unresponsive person that turned out to be that driver, authorities said.

ALSO READ: I-77 reopens after train snags power lines in south Charlotte; power restored for 2,000

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored pickup truck with damage to the front passenger side around the headlights. The truck has taller than normal wheels and a tool box in the bed, Florence Police told media outlets.

Officers are also trying to determine what streets the truck drove while dragging the victim’s body, authorities said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

(WATCH BELOW: Man arrested, victim named after fight over parking spot ends in deadly hit-and-run, police say)