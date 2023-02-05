Police hold 2 at gunpoint for suspected break in at Harrison Township business

Harrison Township Police held two people at gunpoint while responding to a security alarm early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Needmore Road at around 5:30 a.m. for a security alarm that went off, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two people suspected of attempting to break into Marlow Tree Company, dispatch said.

Officers followed the suspects across Needmore Road and stopped them near Successful Way, according to initial reports from emergency scanners. Police held the suspects at gunpoint, dispatch said.

One was “secured,” indicating officers kept a hold on the person for questioning, dispatch stated. However, there was no further information on the second person.

Harrison Township led the investigation during this incident.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.