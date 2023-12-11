Police will hold a DUI checkpoint in this Placer County city. Here’s when and where

A local law enforcement agency will hold a DUI checkpoint starting Friday evening in Rocklin.

Rocklin Police Department officers will be stationed at an undisclosed location from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday in Rocklin city limits, according to a news release on the city’s website.

The checkpoints are chosen based on impaired driving-related crashes, the release said. They are designed to promote public safety by removing possibly impaired drivers off the streets.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” police Lieutenant Neil Costa said in the release. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

In addition to drunk driving, impaired driving includes the use of medications including some prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

Although cannabis use is legal in California, the department stated that driving under the influence of marijuana is still prohibited.

What are penalties for DUI?

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI can face a license suspension and an average of $13,500 in fines, fees and more, the department stated.

