Police will hold a DUI checkpoint in this SLO County city. Here’s when and where

A local law enforcement agency will hold a DUI checkpoint on Friday night.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence of intoxicants from 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location within Arroyo Grande city limits, the agency said in a Monday news release.

Police said the locations of DUI checkpoints are chosen based on impaired driving-related crashes. They are designed to promote public safety by taking possibly impaired drivers off the streets.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Arroyo Grande Police Chief Michael Martinez said in the release. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

In addition to drunken driving, impaired driving can also occur from the use of medications including some prescription and over-the-counter drugs, police said.

Although medicinal and recreational use of cannabis is legal in California, police said, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

What are the penalties for DUI?

Drivers charged with DUIs for the first time can get their licenses suspended and pay an average of $13,500 in fines and fees, the release said.