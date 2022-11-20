Police hold standoff after shots fired in Kansas City domestic violence incident

Kansas City officers were in a standoff Saturday evening after responding to an alleged domestic violence incident where multiple shots were fired.

Police were called after 5 p.m. to the 2400 block of East 42nd Street on reports of a disturbance, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the department.

When they arrived, officers entered the residence and determined that an aggravated domestic violence assault had occurred. The suspect had fired multiple gun shots at the victim, Foreman said.

The victim was able to leave the residence.

Police approached the suspect, but they refused to leave. As a result, tactical officers and negotiators were called to assist in a standoff, Foreman said.

At 8 p.m. the suspect was put into custody, she said.

Kansas City police are continuing to investigate.