Police holding active shooter training at Hampton elementary school

Police will begin active shooter training at a local elementary school on Monday.

Officers from across the North Hills are focusing on the lessons learned from the Texas school shooting during their training.

The training will be held at Wyland Elementary School and hosted by Hampton Township police. About 200 officers from various departments in the North Hills are expected to participate in the training.

“We are constantly reevaluating a lot of lessons gets learned from recent incidents. The Texas shooting is fresh on everyone’s mind. We learned a lot from that incident. We learned lessons from that command and control some breaching, some single officer response, explosives, things like that,” said Bryan Dewick, North regional police captain.

The North Hills Special Response Team will provide the instructions for the training.

People who live in the are of the school are reminded to not be alarmed if they hear loud noises or see a police presence next week.

