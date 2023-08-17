Police holding hiring event

Aug. 17—VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Police Department will hold an open testing hiring event 9 a.m., Sept. 9, at the police headquarters training room at 500 N. Toombs St.

Entrance begins 30 minutes before test time, according to a police statement. Those who complete the process will go to the police academy already employed by the city, getting paid for training.

Already-sworn law enforcement officers do not need to attend testing, just turn in an application for employment.

Applicants taking the test will need to bring a driver's license and $15 for the testing fee.

Minimum Requirements:

— Applicant must be at least 21 years of age.

— Applicant must a Unites States citizen.

— Applicant cannot have any felony convictions according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8.

— Applicant cannot have any family violence-related convictions, according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1

— Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED.

— Applicant must have valid driver's license.

Salary Information:

— Minimum starting pay, $47,694.15 annually, with incentives. Earn up to — $51,694.15 annually based on additional incentives.

Additional Incentives:

— $1,000 annually for partial college or partial military.

— $2,000 annually for both partial college and partial military.

— $2,000 annually for full college or military.

— $3,000 annually for a combination of partial military/college and full military/college.

— $4,000 annually for both full military and full college.

For information on the process and benefits, email Lt. Colby Clark at cclark@valdostacity.com or call him at (229) 293-3099.

