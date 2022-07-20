Police: Holland mom charged with driving while intoxicated in triple-fatal crash

HOLLAND TWP. — The mother of three young boys killed in a rollover crash in February has been arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated.

Leticia Marie Gonzales, 30, of Holland, was charged Tuesday, July 19, with three counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. She was taken into police custody Wednesday after being arraigned via Zoom in front of Judge Bradley Knoll in Holland's 58th District Court.

Josiah, Jerome and Jeremiah Gonzales died Thursday, Feb. 17, following a devastating rollover crash in Holland Township.

Gonzales was driving westbound on James Street in a 2004 Chevy Tahoe on the morning of Feb. 17. According to police, the Tahoe drifted across the center turn lane, then crossed both eastbound lanes of James Street before hitting the curb and exiting the roadway. The vehicle rolled, landing on its roof in a pond.

Gonzales was able to exit the vehicle, but the three children were stuck inside until first responders arrived and extricated them.

The children — Josiah, Jerome III and Jeremiah — all younger than 5, were trapped in the overturned vehicle and icy water for 10-17 minutes.

None of the children survived. Jerome and Jeremiah were pronounced dead at the scene, while Josiah was transported to an area hospital before succumbing to his injuries several hours later.

Gonzales is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on a $250,000 cash surety bond. Her next court date has not been scheduled, according to the 58th District Court.

The crash was under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office for several months, after police suspected the mother "to be driving under the influence of narcotics."

Police remained mum on the results of an on-site blood draw, twice denying records requests from The Sentinel, citing potential interference with law enforcement proceedings.

Over the past dozen years, Gonzales has pleaded guilty four times to charges of driving without a license and to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by false representation.

The charges against Gonzales are felonies, and carry a prison sentence up to 15 years.

