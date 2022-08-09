Police: Hollsopple woman threatens to shoot man, sets car on fire

Aug. 9—A Hollsopple woman was jailed Monday, accused of threatening to shoot a man, setting fire to a vehicle and fleeing the scene leaving behind pages from book on witchcraft, authorities said.

Stonycreek Township police charged Kristy Lynn Malzi, 47, of the 400 block of Maple Springs Road, with arson, terroristic threats and simple assault.

According to a complaint affidavit, Malzi arrived at BK Klassic on Bedford Street on July 30 and allegedly threatened to kill a man, claiming that he was tracking her movements.

Malzi allegedly grabbed a loaded .410 shotgun from inside the office and pointed the barrel at the man. A witness told police he found the two struggling with the shotgun and helped to get the woman out of the building before locking the doors, the affidavit said.

Malzi left behind a shoe and a cellphone. The witness alleged that Malzi set fire to a 2012 Ford Focus that was parked outside and he used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Police allege that she lit pages from a book on fire and shoved them through the open window. Police said they recovered pages from "Wicca Book of Spells."

Malzi was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $25,000.