Police: Homeless couple accused of identity theft

Feb. 21—MILTON — A homeless man and woman are accused of taking a co-worker's wallet to rent a room at a Lewisburg hotel and purchase food, claiming they had been living out of their car for weeks, according to Milton Police Department.

Melvin Cuadrado Rivera, 20, and Keisha M. Perez Figueroa, 21, both from Orlando, Fla., were both charged with two felony counts each of identity theft and access device fraud; and one misdemeanor count each of receiving stolen property. Figueroa was also charged with a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking. The charges were filed by Milton Patrolman Kurt Henrie in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

On Jan. 31, the victim, who was not identified in the police report, reported that her wallet was stolen while she was working at Weis Markets Warehouse. The wallet contained cash, a debit card, her boyfriend's credit card, her driver's license and the social security cards for herself, her boyfriend and her children.

Later that day, the victim notified police that she had tracked fraudulent purchases on the credit card to Aderi Hotel in Lewisburg. Police arrived at the hotel to talk to staff and confront the individuals, police said.

Figueroa told police that she and Rivera had been living out their car. She said Rivera's birth certificate and social security card were stolen when they lived in Chicago, according to court documents.

Figueroa said she started working at Weis to get them back on their feet. At the end of her shift, she saw the wallet in the locker room and took it, according to court documents.

Figueroa said she and Rivera haven't been able to shower for days so they rented the room, and they bought food and gas, according to court documents.

The total charges on the credit card were $167.61, police said.

Both Rivera and Figueroa were arraigned in front of Diehl and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $25,000 cash bail each. They are both scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. March 23.