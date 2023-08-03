Police: Homeless man attacks another homeless man in robbery near the library

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Mark Thomas Sr. robbed Kenny Phillips as he sat at Seventh and Alabama streets about 10: 30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Lafayette police.

In an unprovoked attack, Thomas, 21, homeless in Lafayette, tried to hit Phillips, 45, in the head with a glass bottle. Phillips raised his arm to deflect the blow and was cut in his arm, police said.

Thomas then kicked and punched Phillips as he lie on the ground, police said. Phillips, who also is homeless, reported that Thomas then took his personal property and left, according to police.

Phillips was taken to a Lafayette hospital for treatment of the wound on his arm, police said.

Officer located Thomas a few minutes after the assault sitting outside of the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center at 13th and Union streets, where they arrested him.

Police jailed Thomas on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon and robbery while armed with a deadly weapon resulting in bodily injury, according to jail records. He remained incarcerated Thursday morning in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police: Homeless man attacks another homeless man in robbery