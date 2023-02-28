Police: Homeless man stabs downtown business owner

Feb. 28—A downtown Brunswick business owner was stabbed Monday outside his business with a shard of glass and was airlifted to Jacksonville for medical treatment, Brunswick police said Tuesday.

Matthew Milburn, 47, owner of Victorian Place Antiques, 1412 Gloucester St., exited the front door of his business at around 1:30 p.m. Monday when police say Nathan Cook, 45, a homeless man, allegedly used a shard of glass from a broken mirror, wrapped in Spanish moss, and stabbed Milburn in the neck, a release from Assistant Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith said.

Cook then allegedly fled the scene and ran to the 1600 block of Monck Street where officers identified him based on a witness description, the release said.

"Cook's clothing was covered in blood as he appeared to have sustained injury to his finger," the release states.

Milburn was flown to UF Health Jacksonville and treated for his injuries. He underwent surgery and was set to be released Tuesday, his brother David Milburn said.

Cook was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick where was treated for his injuries before being booked into Glynn County Detention Center, where he remains as of Tuesday morning, charged with aggravated assault.