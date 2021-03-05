Police: Homeless man stole SUV, drove to Newburyport

Mar. 5—NEWBURYPORT — A homeless man arrested at the Plum Island Airport on Wednesday night, hours after allegedly stealing a sport utility vehicle from a New Hampshire limousine company, was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail following his arraignment Thursday in Newburyport District Court.

Cyrus Greene, 22, was arrested by Officers Joshua Tierney and Michael Richer on Wednesday about 6 p.m. after they spotted the black Chevrolet Suburban parked at the airport. Minutes earlier, police were alerted to an erratic driver on Water Street heading toward Plum Island.

At Greene's arraignment the next morning, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Judge Peter Doyle to hold him on $2,500 cash bail.

In her argument for bail, Kennedy said Greene was caught on video Tuesday night while breaking into the Adventure Limousine office in Marlborough, New Hampshire.

The video shows Greene spending about 20 minutes in the office before taking a set of keys. The video then shows him entering the SUV and driving off. The theft was not discovered until the next morning.

Marlborough is located next to Keene in the southwest portion of New Hampshire, a little less than two hours driving time to Newburyport.

About 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Newburyport officers were notified that a motorist was behind a black SUV driving erratically on Water Street. By the time Tierney and Richer responded to the call, Greene had parked in the airport parking lot and fallen asleep.

Officers roused him and quickly noticed the SUV was filled with what looked like his personal belongings and his dinner. Tierney asked him a series of questions about what he was doing and where he had come from, only to be presented with vague and nonsensical answers, according to Kennedy.

Tierney soon learned Greene's license to drive had been suspended. He gave police his last address in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, but admitted he was homeless.

By the time police called a tow truck, they learned the SUV had been reported stolen by Marlborough police.

At the police station during booking, Greene admitted he "took the car," according to Kennedy.

Kennedy added that the Marlborough police chief confirmed that when Newburyport police arrested Greene, he was wearing the same clothing in the video taken by the limo company.

The police chief also told Kennedy he would be charge Greene with larceny of a motor vehicle and seek a warrant for his arrest.

Greene's court-appointed attorney said her client had a drug abuse problem and asked Doyle to hold him on no more than $500 cash bail.

Doyle settled on $1,000 cash bail and ordered Greene to return to court April 1 for a pretrial hearing.

