Police: Homeowner confronts burglar, gets shot at in southeast Wichita

A homeowner trying to confront a suspected burglar was shot at early Friday morning in a housing development across the street from McConnell Air Force Base, a Wichita police spokesperson said.

Police responded to the shooting just before 4 a.m. in the 8200 block of E. 33rd Court South. The shooting happened after a 31-year-old man and 29-year-old woman received an alert on their phone. Ring doorbell alerted them that someone was on the porch, police said.

The man then noticed the intruder was going toward the garage. He grabbed a firearm, went outside and toward the person, telling them to stop.

The intruder, who was dressed in black with a hood on, turned and fired one shot. It missed the man but hit the house. The person then took off in a light gray Caravan, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in a news release.

“Investigators learned that the garage was accessed via a remote garage door opener taken from the resident’s unlocked car,” Macy said. “Additionally, evidence of another vehicle burglary was located in the neighborhood.”

Police, based on the reported description, think the man is in his 20s or 20s.

Capt. Jason Stephens said “it’s not advisable” to approach intruders, especially if you have to go outside to do so.

“My very best advice would be to contact 911 immediately and get yourself and other occupants of the house to a safe location within the house or be prepared to escape out the back door. Whatever it takes to keep yourself and your family safe,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.