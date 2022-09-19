Homeowner fatally shoots man allegedly breaking into home, police release identity

A woman shot and killed a man that appeared to have been breaking into her home Sunday night near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road.

Officers were called to the area for a residential burglary around 10:30 p.m., according to a Phoenix police news release.

Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as David Brecker, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

Detectives were on the scene investigating and interviewing the woman.

"The female provided a self-defense claim. She was eventually released," Sgt. Melissa Soliz, a spokesperson with Phoenix police, said.

The case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation has been completed, according to Phoenix police.

